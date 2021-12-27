Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,150 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

