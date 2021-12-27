Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 784 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $228.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.