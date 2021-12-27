Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

CFR opened at $125.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

