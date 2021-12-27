Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

