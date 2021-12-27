Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.98% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.