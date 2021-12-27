Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

NXTG stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

