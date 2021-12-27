Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

