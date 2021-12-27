Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $89.32 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94.

