Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11,499.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 297,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 294,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

