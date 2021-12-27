Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $31.96.

