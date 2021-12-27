Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 296,432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,601,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.