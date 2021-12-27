Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $111.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

