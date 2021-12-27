Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 23,309 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

