Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,649 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.39 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

