Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,582 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 255,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.28 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35.

