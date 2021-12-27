Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

