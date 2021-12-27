Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,987 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average is $199.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

