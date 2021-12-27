Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT opened at $272.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.87.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.