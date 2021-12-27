Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,477 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of InMode by 13.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

