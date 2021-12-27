Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

