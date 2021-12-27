Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

