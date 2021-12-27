Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €60.60 ($68.86) and last traded at €60.70 ($68.98). 160,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.06 ($69.39).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.86 ($61.21).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.71.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

