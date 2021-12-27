Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CODYY stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

