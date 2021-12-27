Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.78 and last traded at $164.78. Approximately 274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

