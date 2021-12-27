Comparing CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Acquisition and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11%

This table compares CBRE Acquisition and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Entergy $10.11 billion 2.19 $1.41 billion $6.19 17.79

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than CBRE Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBRE Acquisition and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

CBRE Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Entergy has a consensus target price of $115.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given CBRE Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Acquisition is more favorable than Entergy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of CBRE Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entergy beats CBRE Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Acquisition Company Profile

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

