Comparing Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koss and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $19.55 million 5.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 401.67 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Koss and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

VIZIO has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 1.43% 1.42% 1.02% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koss beats VIZIO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

