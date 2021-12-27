Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 81.35%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.67 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -0.97 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Captor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

