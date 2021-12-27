Comparing Puxin (NEW) and Its Competitors

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Puxin to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 11.52 Puxin Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -18.66

Puxin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors 1.04% -31.12% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puxin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1195 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Puxin’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

