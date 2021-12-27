Comparing Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.54 $2.14 million N/A N/A MassRoots $10,000.00 2,494.36 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.91%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.81% 18.26% 12.14% MassRoots N/A -139.45% 102,257.60%

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats MassRoots on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

