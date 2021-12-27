Compton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

