Compton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Compton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 14.9% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.