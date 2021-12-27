Compton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

