Compton Financial Group LLC Has $35.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

