Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price dropped 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

