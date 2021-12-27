ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

COP opened at $71.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

