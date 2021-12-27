Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.09

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.09 and last traded at $241.09, with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

