Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,850.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,850.00 and last traded at $1,837.45, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,820.18.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,308.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,749.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,663.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

