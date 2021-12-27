Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $364,182.61

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $364,182.61 and approximately $4,161.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

