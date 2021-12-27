ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock worth $4,501,369. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $3.58 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

