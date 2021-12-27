Contrasting Community Bancorp (CMTV) & Its Peers

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CMTV) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million $10.76 million 8.23 Community Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.29

Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Community Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp Competitors 1578 7437 6709 358 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Community Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Community Bancorp rivals beat Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

