Contrasting Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dewey Electronics alerts:

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 43.26 -$12.58 million ($0.59) -7.08

Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -340.13% -49.87% -46.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 112.32%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc. manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen, and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.