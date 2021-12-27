Contrasting Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Competitors

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quotient Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.52 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Quotient Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quotient Technology competitors beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

