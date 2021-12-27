Contrasting Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $0.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $45.48 million 24.46 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -3.72 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

