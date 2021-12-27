Contrasting Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06% Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million 2.29 $5.92 million $1.00 10.70

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.