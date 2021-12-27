Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

