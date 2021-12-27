CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.18

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.18 and last traded at $206.95, with a volume of 812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $8,177,079. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.