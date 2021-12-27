Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $6.34 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.34 billion and approximately $756.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $28.05 or 0.00056434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,796.95 or 1.00202050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.12 or 0.01312201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

