Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $551.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

