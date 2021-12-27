COTI Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $349.05 million and $42.11 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

