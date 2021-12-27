CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CVU stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 373,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,218. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.84.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

